COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on announced Friday 953 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new confirmed deaths.
Among those new cases, Greenville and Spartanburg County had the highest number, with 145 and 115 new cases respectively.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 173,186 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 3,748.
Out of a statewide total of 7,198 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 13.2 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.