COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that the state is seeing an additional 127 coronavirus cases, and lost five more people to the virus.
South Carolina now has a total of 3,439 reported cases and 87 deaths.
Those individuals who passed away were all elderly and had underlying health conditions. DHEC says two were from Greenville County, while the other three were from Aiken, Beaufort and Kershaw counties.
The additional cases are being investigated in the following counties:
- Aiken (1)
- Anderson (3)
- Berkeley (7)
- Charleston (12)
- Chester (1)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (1)
- Colleton (1)
- Darlington (4)
- Dorchester (2)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (7)
- Greenville (7)
- Greenwood (1)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (13)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (2)
- Lancaster (1)
- Lee (2)
- Marlboro (1)
- Pickens (3)
- Richland (30)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (14)
- Sumter (4)
- Union (1)
- York (2)
As of April 12, DHEC says they've conducted a total of 32,762 tests in state laboratories.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Georgia seeing 13,315 reported COVID-19 cases, with 464 deaths
4,816 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths reported in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.