COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced a change in the way percent positive is calculated for COVID-19 cases.
According to the agency, DHEC is now reporting percent positive using the tests-over-tests method. Percent positive will now be calculated by dividing all positive COVID-19 tests by the total number of COVID-19 tests, positive and negative, and then multiplying the result by 100 to get a percent.
DHEC said this change will allow the public to notice a big drop in the number representing percent positive. For example, the percent positive in SC dropped to 8.8% on Tuesday. It was 21.6% on Monday and has mostly stayed in the double digits lately. For anyone who doesn’t know about this change, that drop to 8.8% looks like a massive improvement on the surface.
"The positivity rate helps public health officials determine the level at which COVID-19 is spreading in the community and whether enough testing is taking place,” said Dr.Bell in a news release. “The rate provides us a snapshot of how much COVID-19 is circulating in the community at a given period of time.”
