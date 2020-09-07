New Generic Coronavirus Image

Artist's rending of the virus.

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 590 new confirmed cases and 19 new probable cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death on Monday.

Officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552 and confirmed deaths to 2,767.

DHEC says of the 19 deaths reported, one was confirmed as a pediatric death, meaning it was someone 17-years-old or younger.

Officials reported that the child lived in Sumter. No other information has been released at this time.

DHEC officials says there are hundreds of testing opportunities available statewide. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 249 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing site near you, click here

As of Sunday, September 6, a total of 1,075,129 tests have been conducted in the state of South Carolina. A detailed breakdown can be found here

