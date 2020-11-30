COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a list of the latest COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Upstate for the week of Nov. 30.
The agency urges South Carolinians to get tested in you're regularly out in the community. DHEC said it is especially important to to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.
DHEC said the following locations offer tests that are free, do not require insurance, and have results available in 72 hours:
- November 30 AND December 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens [EARLY MORNING HOURS]
- December 2 through December 4, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens [EARLY MORNING HOURS]
- November 30 through December 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
- November 30 through December 3, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville
- November 30 through December 4, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca
- November 30 through December 4, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC
- November 30 through December 4, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- December 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson [EARLY MORNING HOURS]
- December 3, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville
- December 3, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28, McCormick, SC 29835
- December 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville [SATURDAY HOURS]
- December 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson [SATURDAY HOURS]
Community partner testing locations can be found here.
