COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) There are now seven COVID-19 deaths that have been reported in the state of South Carolina, DHEC announced Tuesday evening.
The most recent two deaths were elderly patients, one in Florence County and another in Horry County. DHEC says they both had underlying health conditions.
Tuesday afternoon, DHEC said 44 new cases were identified, with the virus being detected in 36 South Carolina counties.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 5 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 8 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 4 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Richland County: 4 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- York County: 4 cases
“While we reiterate the importance of taking daily precautions to prevent spread, we want to make sure South Carolinians are also taking steps to address the feelings of stress and anxiety that arise in this type of prolonged situation,” said Dr. Knoche. “Our partners at the Department of Mental Health have resources available to help, and we continue to provide guidance for coping with stress on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage.”
There are a total of 342 cases in South Carolina thus far.
Stay up to date on all confirmed cases in South Carolina here.
