COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an update with confirmed new cases and deaths from Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
As of Dec. 24, there were 2,550 new confirmed cases and 14 confirmed deaths.
As of Dec. 25, there were 4,370 new confirmed cases and 14 confirmed deaths.
The cumulative totals as of Dec. 25 show 273,659 confirmed total cases, 4,764 confirmed total deaths, and 3,571,920 tests performed.
The agency says there are 136 testing opportunities available statewide.
