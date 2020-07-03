LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate facility serving people with intellectual disabilities has been cited for two infection control violations.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they conducted an investigation of two facilities run by the Whitten Center in Laurens County. DHEC says they inspected the Whitten Center Campus and Whitten Center Central Square facilities on June 30, 2020 for infection control. As a result, the Central Square campus was cited for two violations:
- not having policies and procedures in place
- not actively screening visitors and personnel
The Central Square campus is now required to submit an acceptable plan of corrections for the cited violations, including preventative and corrective actions being taken. DHEC has promised inspection and investigation reports upon completion. They also say regional epidemiologists are working with the facility to ensure necessary procedures are in place to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
The Whitten Center facilities are both operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN). We've reached out for comment from DDSN.
DHEC also has a list of nursing homes and extended care facilities impacted by COVID-19. View it online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.