COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state's COVID-19 caseload is now past the 96,000 case mark.
In an update Thursday, DHEC reports the total amount of confirmed cases now stands at 96,132 after 1,295 new confirmed cases were reported. 44 new confirmed deaths now raise the statewide COVID-19 death toll to 1,863. Additionally, the agency notes there are 30 probable new virus cases and 9 new probable deaths.
You can click this link to see a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases, and click this link for a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable deaths.
DHEC notes 812,013 virus tests have been conducted in South Carolina as of Wednesday. Additionally, of the 6,589 individual test results reported to the agency the same day, 19.7% came back positive (excluding antibody tests).
There are now 114 mobile testing clinics scheduled across the state, and 224 permanent testing facilities. Click here for nearby mobile clinics, and click here for permanent testing sites.
DHEC reports the states' hospitals have 344 available ICU beds out of 1,459. 1,115 are in use for a 76.42% utilization rate. There are now 1,492 virus patients in hospitals, 356 of whom are in the ICU. 276 of those patients are ventilated.
