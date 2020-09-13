COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says more virus cases and deaths have been reported as of Sunday, with the number of deaths still hovering below the 3,000 mark.
According to DHEC, 515 confirmed new cases of the virus brings the case count up to 129,484, while 24 more confirmed deaths brings that count to 2,915. There are also 7 new probable cases of the virus and no probable new deaths.
Breaking down the cases reported Sunday, Richland County saw more new cases Sunday than any other county with 77 new cases. Greenville County saw the second-most new cases Sunday with 64 new cases, again leading the Upstate region.
Looking at the confirmed deaths data from Sunday's report, both Greenville and Richland counties reported two elderly patient deaths each. Anderson and Oconee counties each reported one elderly patient death tied to the virus. The only middle-aged death tied to the virus came from York County.
As of Saturday, DHEC reports 1,138,860 tests for the virus have been conducted in South Carolina. Of the 5,482 tests conducted on Saturday, the agency reports a percent positive rate at 9.4%
DHEC continues stress the importance of getting tested for the virus, even if you don't have symptoms. There are more than 530 testing opportunities available across the state; to find a mobile clinic event or permanent testing site near you, click here.
