COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday that the state has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season.
"Sadly, an individual from the Pee Dee region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in a news release. “As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”
DHEC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated. Preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
The agency said contacting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is possible and could likely cause more complications than if the flu were the sole infection.
DHEC mentioned that flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment.
