COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced 229 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 20 confirmed deaths.
DHEC says that the low numbers are a result of results that have been submitted to them by email or fax.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 143,787 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 3,203.
Out of a statewide total of 1,693 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 13.5 percent.
