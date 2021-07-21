COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that on Wednesday, it reported 714 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths.
Today, DHEC announced 714 new cases of COVID-19 (462 confirmed, 252 probable), 10 new deaths (4 confirmed, 6 probable), and a percent positive of 8.8%. See today's updated COVID-19 and vaccine data at https://t.co/d0PzSPvRgJ.— SCDHEC (@scdhec) July 21, 2021
According to DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler, South Carolina has seen a total of 54 cases of the Delta variant.
The department says that South Carolina has seen 542 total breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated patients. These cases make up 0.0287 percent of South Carolina's fully vaccinated population of 1,887,409 people.
DHEC says that the vast majority of deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 since June have been unvaccinated patients.
According to Dr. Traxler, DHEC is planning on releasing its COVID-19 guidance for South Carolina schools sometime in the next week.
