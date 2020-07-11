(FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has confirmed the first pediatric death in the state associated with COVID-19.
The death of a child under the age of five from the Midlands region was reported to the agency on July 11. To
“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “
Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”
Today also marks the highest number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 at 2,239, the highest reported in a day by more than 300 cases.
DHEC announced 2,239 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
There are currently 1,396 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 171 of those patients are on ventilators.
