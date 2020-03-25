COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 82 additional cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total up to 424.
DHEC says they subtracted two previously reported cases in Lexington and Lancaster Counties after an investigation found the individuals were actually residents of another state.
Cases have been identified in 39 South Carolina counties thus far.
The newest positive cases have been reported in the following counties:
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 3 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 11 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 5 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 5 cases
- Richland County: 14 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 2 cases
- Union County: 1 case
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 7 cases
DHEC says that projections for new cases in the state through the April predict 2,657 coronavirus cases in the state. Data suggests that number could rise to more than 8,000 by May.
However, projected data is estimated - and things could change significantly due to various factors.
Tuesday evening, DHEC announced seven COVID-19 deaths that have been reported in the state of South Carolina.
The most recent two deaths were elderly patients, one in Florence County and another in Horry County. DHEC says they both had underlying health conditions.
“While we reiterate the importance of taking daily precautions to prevent spread, we want to make sure South Carolinians are also taking steps to address the feelings of stress and anxiety that arise in this type of prolonged situation,” said Dr. Knoche. “Our partners at the Department of Mental Health have resources available to help, and we continue to provide guidance for coping with stress on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage.”
