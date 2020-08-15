COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says COVID-19 cases keep climbing across the state.
A news release Saturday indicates the agency has confirmed 986 new cases and identified 22 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus. 51 new confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths were also counted.
This brings the statewide confirmed case total to 104,874 and confirmed deaths to 2,156. Probable cases hover at 1,008 and probable deaths at 104.
Greenville County saw the fourth-highest number of confirmed new cases in the state at 44, trailing behind Aiken County at 46, Horry County at 45, Florence County at 53, and Richland County at 104. Greenville County was still the leader in the Upstate region for confirmed new cases, however.
For all new confirmed deaths across the state, the majority were elderly individuals. Anderson and Greenville Counties both saw four confirmed deaths, leading the Upstate in that regard but keeping pace with other counties across the state with similar counts; Dorchester County, for example, saw five confirmed deaths, while Horry, Jasper, and Laurens counties saw one death each.
As of Friday, DHEC reports 922,143 tests have been conducted in the state. More data on projections can be found here. DHEC says Friday alone saw 6,012 tests reported to them, with percent positive rate of 16.4%. This does not include antibody tests.
Mobile clinics and permanent testing sites are still operating across the state. Click here to find a mobile clinic coming up, or click here to find permanent testing sites near you.
