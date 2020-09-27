COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says COVID-19 case reports are still rising in South Carolina with nearly 600 new cases reported Sunday.
The agency reports 569 new confirmed cases across the state, but new deaths was at a low increase with just three virus-related deaths across all the counties. There were no new probable deaths, but there were 16 probable cases reported. Confirmed deaths now stand at 3,144, while probable cases are at 3,978 and probable deaths at 182.
Lexington County saw the most new cases reported Sunday than any other county in the update, with 80 new virus cases reported by DHEC. Richland County, which has often seen more new cases than other counties in recent reports, had 58 new cases. Following recent trends, Greenville County again saw more new cases than the rest of the Upstate with 40 new cases reported Sunday.
None of the three deaths came from the Upstate. DHEC says the patients were from Aiken, Hampton, and Richland counties. Two were elderly, and one was middle-aged.
As of Saturday, more than 1.3 million tests have been conducted across South Carolina. Of the 4,118 tests conducted on Saturday alone, 13.8% were positive. The recovery rate is estimated to be at 93.2%.
DHEC continues to urge those getting out in the community to get tested for the virus at least once a month. If you want to find testing sites and events that fit your schedule, click here. The agency notes there are several testing opportunities available in the Upstate region, including Anderson, Abbeville, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union counties.
Here's a look at upcoming free testing events from DHEC:
- September 28 and September 30 through October 2, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenville County Testing Site, 352 Halton Road, Greenville
- September 28, September 30, and October 2, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens
- October 1, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens (EVENING HOURS)
- September 28 through October 2, 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
September 28 and October 2, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- September 30, 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville
- September 30, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28, McCormick, SC 29835
- September 30, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca
- October 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca (EARLY MORNING & EVENING HOURS)
- October 1, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenwood Health Department, 1736 Main St S, Greenwood, SC
- October 3, 9 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., Union County Health Department, 115 Thomas St, Union
- October 3, 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Cherokee County Health Department, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney
Here are upcoming partner test events DHEC has received information for:
- September 30, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Abel Baptist Church, 150 Abel Rd, Clemson, SC (Pickens County)
- September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF-Regional Healthcare, Laurens Exchange Club, 137 Fairgrounds Rd, Laurens, SC
- September 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Carolina Health Centers, Mims Recreation and Community Center #3, 2458 SC Hwy 81, McCormick, SC
- October 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Blue Ridge Community Center, 315 Holland Ave, Seneca, SC (Oconee County)
- October 1 (Inclement weather date: October 8), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, Victoria Arms, Greer Housing Authority, 103 School Street, Greer, SC
- September 28 and October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood
- September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, The Bank at First Baptist Church, 200 North Limestone Street, Gaffney
- September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union
- September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg
- September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)
- September 29, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC
- September 29, 8 a.m.-12 Noon, sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville
- October 2 and October 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville (Updated hours effective October 2)
