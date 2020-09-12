COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says almost 3,000 deaths have been tied to the novel coronavirus as of Saturday.

The agency reported 17 new confirmed deaths and one probable new death in its data announcement, along with 827 new confirmed virus cases and 20 new probable cases. The total number of confirmed deaths in South Carolina now stands at 2,891, with 149 probable deaths. DHEC says the number of confirmed cases across the state stands at 127,646, with probable cases at 2,332.

In a pattern that repeated Friday's data, Greenville County again saw more new cases Saturday than any other county across the state, with 98 new confirmed cases. Richland County had the second-highest jump on Saturday with 86 cases. Spartanburg County had 68 new cases, the third-highest increase across the state in this report and the second-highest increase in the Upstate region.

The 17 confirmed deaths saw Richland County with the most new ones at five confirmed deaths. Three were elderly, two were middle-aged, and one was a young adult. The date of death reported for the young adult aligns with the death of an elementary school teacher in Columbia, who was diagnosed with the virus just days before her passing.

The Upstate saw six elderly patients' deaths tied to the virus: two in Anderson County, two in Greenville County, one in Greenwood County, and one in Spartanburg County.

DHEC says 1,121,324 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state as of Friday. That day alone say 6,024 tests conducted, with a percent positive at 13.7%.

If you're out in the community often, you're encouraged to get tested often. Click here for more information on who should be tested, and click here for upcoming testing opportunities.