COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and
Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced that Covid-19 clinics may change their hours if winter weather hits.
SCDHEC announced the warning via Twitter on Thursday
❄️IMPORTANT WEATHER REMINDER:❄️— SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 20, 2022
With winter weather expected in the state tomorrow, some COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics may close or have different hours. Use the contact info listed on https://t.co/GbXGgI0vza and https://t.co/XyMaC6wUg2 to confirm hours before going.
Those looking for a clinic can visit http://scdhec.gov/findatest or http://scdhec.gov/vaxlocator for more information. Residents in areas impacted by winter weather are advised to check with their nearby clinics ahead of time to make sure they are open.
