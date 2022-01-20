Generic COVID-19 test

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and

Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced that Covid-19 clinics may change their hours if winter weather hits.

SCDHEC announced the warning via Twitter on Thursday

Those looking for a clinic can visit http://scdhec.gov/findatest or http://scdhec.gov/vaxlocator for more information. Residents in areas impacted by winter weather are advised to check with their nearby clinics ahead of time to make sure they are open.

