COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing updates for COVID-19 mobile testing events and permanent testing sites.
COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Upstate are in Anderson, Abbeville, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union counties, DHEC says.
DHEC says that they are providing free mobile testing events free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms, and don't require an appointment or referral. Results come within 72 hours of your visit.
- August 31, September 3 and September 4, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee McGee Road, Anderson
- August 31, September 2 and September 3, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenville County Testing Site, 352 Halton Road, Greenville
- September 2, 9 a.m.- 12 Noon, Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville
- September 3, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca
- September 4, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- September 4, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Exchange Building, 308 Osborne Road, Laurens
- September 5, 9 a.m.-12 Noon, Greenville County Testing Site, 352 Halton Road, Greenville
DHEC says there is a list that provides the 223 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Click here to find permanent testing locations near you.
To stay updated on all testing opportunities in the Upstate and any changes, visit here.
