COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that South Carolina received its first COVID-19 vaccine.
According to DHEC, starting today through Wednesday, the state is receiving its first allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Nearly 43,000 doses are expected by Wednesday.
The agency said several health care facilities within the state are receiving allocations directly from the federal government and may begin vaccinating their front-line medical workers some time on Monday.
DHEC said South Carolina will be vaccinating those in Phase 1a as recommended by the CDC and as part of the state's interim COVID-19 vaccine plan.
The agency said this vaccine will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart. Everyone who receives their first shot will be provided with a paper card that provides what COVID-19 vaccine was received, the date and location it was received, and a reminder when then the second shot is needed.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
More news: Coroner: motorcyclist dies in ER after road rage incident in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.