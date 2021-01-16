COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that its internal database that was used to track COVID-19 cases experienced software issues, causing incomplete case reporting. DHEC says they did not cause the issue and that it has since has been fixed.
DHEC released the corrected total of new COVID-19 cases during the period of time that the software issue occurred. According to the corrected data, South Carolina saw a new daily high of 6,824 COVID-19 cases on January 8.
According to DHEC, the software issue did not cause any data loss and was not a security breach. DHEC says that COVID-19 death reporting was not impacted by the software issue.
The release says that the software issue was caused by delays in how South Carolina's Infectious Disease and Outbreak Network was able to process COVID-19 test results sent to the system electronically.
