COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 649 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported as of Saturday, bringing the state's total caseload closer to 146,000. However, the agency says a delay in lab reports sent in to them means some cases and deaths from August and September are just now being reported.
As it stands, the state now has seen 145,953 confirmed cases of the virus, and 4,938 probable cases. Additionally, DHEC announced there were 31 new confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths reported Saturday; confirmed virus deaths are now at 3,243 and probable deaths at 199.
Keeping with current COVID-19 trends across the state, Richland County again saw more new cases than any other county in South Carolina with 73 new cases. However, Oconee County saw the most new cases in the Upstate with 71 new cases; Pickens County had 42 new cases and Greenville County had 41. There is, however, the aforementioned caveat with this data: DHEC reported Friday that some electronic lab reports (ELRs) were delayed, and the agency is still processing results from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2, and is working on compiling a detailed breakdown of the delayed results on a per-day basis during that time line. This also means that an unusually high percent positive rate of 32.6% was reported on Saturday, but DHEC again stressed the delayed ELRs from labs.
To get a look at a county-by-county breakdown of virus cases and other information, check out this link.
The death report on Friday reflected the delay, with some deaths dating as far back as late August being reported in the Oct. 3 report. Greenville County's two new elderly deaths saw one patient pass away on Sept. 22 and the other on Sept. 30. Pickens County's two deaths, one middle-aged and one elderly, happened on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, respectively. However, two of York County's deaths reported Saturday happened in late August, and a probable death of a young adult in Horry County happened on Aug. 2.
DHEC also noted that a reporting error from Barnwell County lead the agency to initially disclose a child there had died of the virus; however, DHEC later learned that patient had tested positive for the virus, but had not died at all and was reported incorrectly because of a data entry error. DHEC notes as of Saturday, there remain two pediatric deaths tied to the virus in South Carolina.
The agency is urging anyone actively out and about in the community to get tested for the virus; click here to check out testing opportunities near you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.