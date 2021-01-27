COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has a clear message for citizens: be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine scams.
The agency sent the warning in a news release on Wednesday, joining the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), and Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) in issuing it. The key worry is that scammers will use the state's vaccine rollout efforts as an opportunity to steal private information or money from victims.
Here's the key facts to know in order to protect yourself and others from scammers:
- State agencies, vaccine providers, and vaccine makers will NOT contact people and ask for personal information over the phone
- The ONLY time people should expect to share personal information with an approved vaccine provider is when they make an ACTUAL appointment with a real vaccine provider
- NO ONE should pay or provide personal information to join a vaccine waiting list or be promised early access to the vaccine
- You can check a list of locations of approved providers accepting appointments for a vaccine at this link from DHEC.
If you are contacted by a potential scammer, contact local authorities immediately. You should also file a complaint with SCDCA and report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission.
DHEC notes South Carolina is still in Phase 1a of its vaccination plan. Citizens currently prioritized to get vaccinated should continue to schedule appointments with vaccine providers to receive first and second shots. You can use the vaccine map link above to find contact information, or call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 to get help finding contact information for vaccine providers. You can also click here to see if you are eligible to get the vaccine, and check vaccine facts online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.