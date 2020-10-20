COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that it is encouraging people to celebrate Halloween a little differently this year.
DHEC recommends that anyone wishing to celebrate does so through outdoor, no-contact events that they say are low-risk for COVID-19 transmission.
Drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative candy distribution are all safe alternatives for celebrating according the DHEC.
DHEC physician and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Kacka says this year is not the year for traditional trick or treating, haunted houses and costume parties.
“COVID-19 continues to have a high prevalence across our state, and many traditional Halloween activities unfortunately are high-risk activities since they include close person-to-person contact and interaction with people outside of your household.”
DHEC stresses that people should take their Halloween celebrations seriously this year as to avoid a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases.
