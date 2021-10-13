COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - As South Carolinians prepare to spend time with friends and family for Halloween through the holiday season, DHEC wants to reiterate a safety guidance.
“It’s no secret that, during this pandemic, major holidays have led to increases in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director in a news release. “We want to avoid that over the next few months, and that starts with keeping each other safe during Halloween through the rest of the holiday season.”
DHEC's update holiday guidance can be found here. Some of the tips include:
- Do not attend social gatherings if you have any symptoms or have tested positive in the last 10 days or if you have been exposed and instructed to quarantine in the last 14 days.
- Wear masks, especially indoors, and practice social distancing, hand washing, and limit contact with shared items at gatherings.
- Host/attend events outdoors instead of inside when possible.
- Wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor public spaces such as a packed football stadium.
- Most importantly, get your COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible if you have not already done so.
“Fortunately, we’ve seen a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. The last thing we want is for that progress to be erased,” Traxler added. “Now is the time to double down on masking and vaccinations so we can continue to see our cases decline. That is how we beat this pandemic, so that we can fully enjoy our holidays and vacations with friends and family without fearing for our health and our lives.”
