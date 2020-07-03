COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While COVID-19 cases continue to climb in South Carolina, the state's health agency says most of the cases they have continued studying have recovered from the virus.
As of July 2, the Department of Health and Environmental Control says they've reviewed symptom onset data for 20,644 of the total positive cases of the virus, meaning the date when a person first showed signs of the illness. Of those individuals, 650 passed away. For the 19,995 individuals DHEC has symptom onset data for, 85 percent of them are estimated to have recovered from the virus. 15%, however, are expected to remain ill.
The percentage, while encouraging, came with the note that the data was provisional, meaning it is not yet a completed study. The estimated percentage is also based on these parameters:
- Those who reported being hospitalized were deemed recovered based upon having no reported adverse outcome, reported more than 32 days since illness onset
- Those who were reported not being hospitalized were deemed as recovered based upon having no reported adverse outcome , reported more than 14 days since their illness onset
- Those where hospitalization status was unknown were deemed recovered based on having no adverse outcome reported more than 32 days since illness onset.
DHEC reported more than 1,500 new cases in the state on Friday, with total confirmed cases numbering 41,413.
