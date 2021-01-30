COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control announced the detection of one case of the COVID-19 variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom.
Health experts say that current vaccines still work to protect against this variant, but do not yet know how specifically effective the vaccine is. DHEC says that there is no evidence that the U.K. Variant, also known as B.1.1.7 causes more severe illness.
According to a release from DHEC, the patient who contracted the U.K. COVID-19 variant has a history of international travel. DHEC says that so far, 443 total cases of the U.K COVID-19 variant have been detected in the United states.
DHEC also says that many variants do not change how viruses behave and many variants even disappear.
DHEC's interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler shared her thoughts on the U.K. variant in a statement.
“The arrival of the second SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is a yet another important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over. While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still very limited. We must all remain dedicated to the fight by doing the right things to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
