DHEC said South Carolina is expected to receive all of its approximate 43,000 initial total doses by Wednesday. The federal government is providing additional allocations to states on a weekly basis going forward, and South Carolina is anticipated to receive 200,000-300,000 doses by the end of the year.
“Together, with our federal, state and local partners, DHEC is committed to ensuring that everyone who wants to receive vaccine in South Carolina will eventually be vaccinated,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist in a news release. “However, the number of doses is currently limited in South Carolina, like in all states. That’s why we are calling on all South Carolinians to step up by stepping back, to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”
The agency reported 2,303 new confirmed cases and 4 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 239,119 and confirmed deaths to 4,402.
DHEC said as of Tuesday, a total of 3,153,581 tests have been conducted in the state.
