COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control made an update after a recent increase in Covid-19 testing increases.
Wait times in lines at certain sites are longer due to the increase in resting, according to the agency.
DHEC mentioned the new increase hasn't significantly increased the test result turnaround time.
For anyone who has not received their test results after 72 hours, DHEC says you can call your COVID-19 testing call center at 1-888-697-9004 to get your results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.