People receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a Medi-Vaxx Program of the San Fernando Valley pop up clinic at the Montague Charter Academy in Arleta, Monday, August 2, 2021.

 (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control made an update after a recent increase in Covid-19 testing increases.

Wait times in lines at certain sites are longer due to the increase in resting, according to the agency.

DHEC mentioned the new increase hasn't significantly increased the test result turnaround time.

For anyone who has not received their test results after 72 hours, DHEC says you can call your COVID-19 testing call center at 1-888-697-9004 to get your results. 

