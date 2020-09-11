COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that Greenville County saw the most new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Friday, as South Carolina nears 130,000 total cases.
Data from the agency shows 951 new cases confirmed Friday, along with 53 new confirmed deaths tied to the virus. DHEC also says there are 16 new probable cases and one new probable death. The agency now says there are 126,792 confirmed virus cases and 2,877 confirmed deaths. Probable cases are at 2,254 and probable deaths at 151.
Breaking down the case data county-by-county, DHEC shows that Greenville county saw 152 new confirmed cases of the virus reported on Friday, the largest increase of the virus reported across the state that day. Richland County had the second-highest increase in the state with 111 new virus cases. Spartanburg County reported 71 new confirmed cases, and Anderson County reported 55 new confirmed cases.
Looking at the deaths reported by DHEC, Spartanburg and Anderson counties both saw the most new confirmed deaths reported across the state Friday, with six confirmed deaths each. Of the twelve total patients who died, two were middle-aged, and the remaining 10 were elderly.
The agency reports 1,110,639 tests for the virus have been conducted in South Carolina. Thursday alone saw 6,389 tests conducted, with a 14.9% percent positive rate.
As the virus has continued to spread, DHEC is urging certain citizens to be tested once a month, chiefly those who are out and about in the community, around others, or are not able to maintain social distancing or wear a mask. Click here for more information on who should be tested, and check here for information on the 550 upcoming testing opportunities available.
