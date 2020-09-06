GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
On Sunday, the agency announced there were 603 new confirmed cases of the virus, with six probable cases as well. There were 10 additional confirmed deaths, with no new probable deaths reported Sunday. This brings the confirmed case total now to 122,944, probable case total to 2,008, confirmed death total to 2,748, and probable death total to 139.
Richland County again saw the highest one-day increase in confirmed cases according to DHEC's data, with 66 new cases. Greenville County saw the second-highest jump at 65, which was also the highest jump in the Upstate region.
Of the 10 deaths reported by the agency Sunday, one was confirmed in the Upstate: an elderly patient in Spartanburg County.
The percent positive of the 4,774 test results reported to DHEC on Saturday was at 12.6%, per the agency. As of Saturday, 1,066,496 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
If you'd like to find out more about mobile testing clinics and permanent testing sites near you, click here.
