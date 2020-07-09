COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, including in the Upstate, with the statewide caseload now just past the 50,000 mark.
According to DHEC, Thursday alone saw 1,723 new confirmed cases and one probale case of the virus, along with 22 additional confirmed deaths. This now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548, along with 143 probable cases. Confirmed deaths attributed to the virus are now at 897, with probable deaths at seven.
Of the 22 new deaths confirmed to be related to COVID-19, eight were recorded in the Upstate:
- One elderly individual in Anderson County
- Five elderly individuals in Greenville County
- One elderly individual in Laurens County
- One middle-aged individual in Spartanburg County
Across the state, Greenville County saw the second-highest total number of cases reported in a single day across the state; the highest case count increase was in Charleston County with 325 cases. Greenville County still saw the highest jump in the Upstate region.
Here's a look at the new case totals from Upstate counties:
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 23 cases
- Cherokee County: 11 cases
- Greenville County: 208 cases
- Greenwood County: 20 cases
- Laurens County: 23 cases
- Newberry County: 10 cases
- Oconee County: 14 cases
- Pickens County: 30 cases
- Spartanburg County: 73 cases
- Union County: 5 cases
As of Wednesday, DHEC reports 507,870 tests have been conducted in the state, and has a detailed breakdown of tests in the state at this link. The agency's own Public Health Laboratory continues to operate extended hours and testing specimens seven days a week.
Of the 8,350 tests conducted across the state Wednesday, 20.6% came back positive. This does not include antibody tests.
DHEC says there are 99 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4, with more events being added regularly. If you need to visit a mobile clinic for COVID-19 testing, click here for details.
You can also find out if you live near a permanent testing site to access. Click here for more information.
As of Thursday morning, 75.27% of the state's hospital beds are in use, or 8,058 beds. There are still 2,648 inpatient beds available. Of the beds now in use, 1,433 are occupied by patients who have tested positive for the virus or are under investigation for it.
Visit DHEC's website for more information on how to curb the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.