SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC announced 1,481 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of COVID-19, 39 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths, as of July 18.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 67,396, probable cases to 216, confirmed deaths to 1,117 and 18 probable deaths.
DHEC officials say they cannot report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and the number of patients currently on ventilators.
DHEC says at the time this release was distributed, the DHEC data report contained incomplete laboratory information. There is a data synchronization error between DHEC and a major private laboratory that they are working to rectify.
DHEC also released the latest case metrics for the state:
Confirmed cases: Abbeville (9), Aiken (54), Allendale (2), Anderson (52), Bamberg (9), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (67), Calhoun (3), Charleston (122), Cherokee (7), Chester (14), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (15), Colleton (8), Darlington (7), Dorchester (52), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Florence (20), Georgetown (8), Greenville (187), Greenwood (25), Hampton (6), Horry (50), Jasper (10), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (161), Marion (8), Marlboro (2), McCormick (2), Newberry (24), Oconee (34), Orangeburg (36), Pickens (43), Richland (162), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (48), Sumter (48), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (32)
Probable cases: Richland (1), York (1)
Thirty-three of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (3), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), Saluda (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and six of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Horry (2), and Sumter (1) counties.
A total of 610,429 tests have been conducted in the state, as of yesterday.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Young adults make up more than 20% of SC COVID-19 cases, DHEC launches 'Mask Up' campaign
