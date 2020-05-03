SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has reported 141 new cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina as of May 3.
Eight additional deaths were reported to DHEC, including two elderly individuals from Greenville and Spartanburg County.
Additionally, Greenville reported nine new cases, Spartanburg reported six.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 to 6,626 in South Carolina.
The total number of deaths statewide stands at 275.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases.
MORE NEWS - Multiple Spartanburg County school districts announce graduation plans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.