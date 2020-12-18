COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a media briefing on Friday in order to answer some questions related to the coronavirus vaccine.
The panel answering questions included interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler, Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly, and DHEC Immunizations Director Stephen White.
For those wanting to know when they are eligible to be vaccinated, DHEC says that they will continue to release information on "every type of media" including television and social media as well as news releases.
With the vaccine starting to roll out across the country, one of the questions was if social distancing and mask wearing will still be necessary after an individual receives a vaccine.
The panel said that both of those practices will need to continue after individuals are vaccinated since the vaccine is not 100 percent effective and there are still those at risk of contracting the virus.
One of the questions raised was how certain phases of vaccine roll out are being defined. DHEC says that those decisions are made with the advice of a vaccine advisory committee that will best define each phase.
DHEC also made sure to clarify that it will take weeks for all those who qualify for phase 1a vaccination to be vaccinated. Plans for later phases have been drafted, but according to DHEC, those plans are still waiting on review.
Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler noted that it is too early to consider vaccines for children under the age of 16.
The panel also urged that those who have already contracted COVID-19 to get vaccinated when possible since the vaccination will produce a higher number of antibodies.
In terms of vaccine shipment and roll out, DHEC reported that the state has received all of its scheduled doses of the vaccine as of Thursday.
DHEC says that it is not aware of any serious negative reactions to the vaccine.
