COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) offered recommendations for a safer Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As South Carolinians are preparing t o celebrate the holiday season, state public health officials are reminding residents to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The agency provided a list of lower-risk activities:
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others. Currently, CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with COVID-19
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
DHEC said staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If travel is a must, short trips by car with members of your own household with no stops along the way are considered low risk.
“Thanksgiving is an important time for family and friends to celebrate and reconnect, especially during such a difficult year,” said Dr. Michael J. Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer in a news release. “While we take time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for, including our family, friends and loved ones, let’s remember that the actions we take today, could determine our ability to come together to celebrate holidays and family gatherings in the future.”
View DHEC's COVID-19 holiday safety tips here.
