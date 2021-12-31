COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 6,319 new confirmed cases and 2,563 probable cases of the coronavirus and 14 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable death on Friday, Dec. 31.
Officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 773,597 and confirmed deaths to 12,654
DHEC said in a series of tweets that people need to take precaution in regards to New Year's celebration events.
Today, DHEC announced 8882 new cases of COVID-19 (6319 confirmed, 2563 probable), 19 new deaths (14 confirmed, 5 probable), and a percent positive of 25.6%. See today's updated COVID-19 and vaccine data at https://t.co/F8sW0mdniu.— SCDHEC (@scdhec) December 31, 2021
To see the latest updated Covid-19 and vaccine date, click here.
