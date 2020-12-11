COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina on Friday, with 3,217 new cases.
Along with the new spike in cases, 47 more confirmed deaths have also been reported because of the virus, according to DHEC.
Both Greenville and Spartanburg counties reported the highest new case numbers out of all the state's counties, with Greenville reporting 535 new virus cases and Spartanburg reporting 346.
DHEC's Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler shared her thoughts on the new numbers in a statement.
"South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic. While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”
State health officials say they are calling on all South Carolina citizens to continue to act to stop the spread of the virus by taking steps like:
• Wearing a face mask
• Social distancing from others by at least six feet
• Getting tested and staying home when you’re sick
• Limiting contact with those outside your household.
DHEC says that out of a 16,897 conducted tests, the percent positive rate was 8.6 percent.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now 228,261 and the total number of confirmed virus deaths is 4,332.
MORE NEWS: Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.