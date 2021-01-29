COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that is has launched a new phone line to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The number for the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line is 1-866-365-8110 and it is intended to help support those searching for vaccine provider information, according to a release from DHEC.
DHEC says that the line is staffed with 240 operators and is available from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm seven days a week. DHEC Deputy of Public Health Nick Davidson said that launching this phone line is essential since there are many people in South Carolina without internet access.
“This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”
