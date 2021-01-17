COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a pilot vaccine clinic for individuals that were qualified in the Phase 1a vaccination category on Saturday, according to a release from the department.
According to DHEC, the the clinic was only meant for Phase 1a individuals who only had an appointment. However, DHEC says that it was possible that public advertisement of the clinic may have led to unscheduled individuals attending the event that were turned away at the door.
The department said that they are aware that some Phase 1a individuals were able to get vaccinated without an appointment, but that this pilot clinic was meant to make logistical improvements for future mass vaccination clinics.
