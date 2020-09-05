COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control encourages everyone to get tested for COVID-19 when possible, even if you haven't exhibited symptoms of the virus. This coming week, DHEC says there are several opportunities for you to get tested in the Upstate.
The agency has provided two lists of mobile clinics coming up in the week of September 7 through September 12. The first list shows the free mobile clinics DHEC is sponsoring. An appointment or referral isn't required, but pre-registering is recommended. You can expect results within 72 hours of testing by checking this link.
The second list shows partner mobile testing events. Some of the partners require a cost, prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much information on these events as possible at this link.
Beyond mobile clinics, DHEC also has 241 permanent testing sites across the state, most open seven days a week. Click here to find those sites.
Here are the lists of upcoming mobile clinics coming up this week in the Upstate:
DHEC-sponsored mobile clinics in the Upstate
- September 5 and September 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Union County EMS Headquarters, 262 S. Duncan Bypass, Union
- September 7, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Greenwood Civic Center, 1610 SC-72, Greenwood
- September 7, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg
- September 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
- September 9, September 10, and September 11, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
- September 9, and September 10, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenville County Testing Site, 352 Halton Road, Greenville
- September 9 and September 10, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca
- September 11, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- September 11, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens
- September 12, 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Cherokee County Health Department, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney
Community partner mobile clinics in the Upstate:
- September 8, September 11 and September 12, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville
- September 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by ReGenesis Healthcare, Family Medicine and Administrative Offices, 460 Langdon Street, Spartanburg
- September 9, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot), 763 Highway 28, Abbeville
- September 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Carolina Health Centers, Laurel Hill Baptist Church, 101 River Fork Rd, Waterloo
- September 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by the Healthy Me Healthy SC Coalition (Clemson & MUSC Health), First Baptist Church of Ware Shoals, 30 S. Greenwood Avenue, Ware Shoals
- September 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood
- September 10, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by ReGenesis Healthcare, Family Medicine and Administrative Offices, 460 Langdon Street, Spartanburg
- September 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by the Healthy Me Healthy SC Coalition (Clemson & MUSC Health), Clemson United Methodist Church, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson
- September 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Primary Care of Union, PC, 327 W. South Street, Union
- September 8 through September 11 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, The Bank at First Baptist Church, 200 North Limestone Street, Gaffney
- September 8 through September 11 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union
- September 8 through September 11 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg
- September 8 through September 11 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.