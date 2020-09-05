COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state.
On Saturday, the agency announced they identified 918 confirmed virus cases and 32 confirmed deaths tied to the virus. There were also 16 new probable cases, and no new probable deaths.
Across the state, there are now 122,313 confirmed cases, 1,976 probable cases, 2,738 deaths, and 139 probable deaths.
A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Spartanburg County again saw the highest case increase in the Upstate with 92 new cases, with Greenville County at 75. Across the state, Richland County saw the most new cases at 134, placing Spartanburg County at the second-highest jump Saturday and Greenville County with the third-highest.
A review of the confirmed deaths again saw Spartanburg see the most deaths in the Upstate; all five confirmed deaths in the county were elderly patients. Greenville County saw one elderly patient death, Greenwood County saw two elderly deahts, and Anderson County also saw two elderly paitent deaths. Abbeville County had one elderly patient death.
DHEC is urging everyone to get tested when possible, and there are 495 testing opportunities across the state. Click here for details.
As of Friday, September 4, DHEC says 1,058,938 tests have been conducted in the state. Friday alone saw 7,249 tests reported to the agency with a percent positive rate at 12.7%.
