COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new data Saturday as the agency tracks and responds to the COVID-19 pandemic at the state level. The largest number in their news release: the total number of virus tests conducted in the state thus far.
The agency says as of Friday, 999,070 tests have been conducted in the state, with the state's public health laboratory providing results to healthcare providers within 24-48 hours. As a result of the testing done so far, DHEC says that the total number of confirmed cases has risen to almost 116,000.
According to DHEC, as of Saturday, the agency has tracked a total of 115,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with confirmed deaths now at 2,563. The agency says there are still 1,588 probable cases and 135 probable deaths as well.
Across the counties, Charleston County saw the greatest jump in confirmed cases at 215. Greenville and Spartanburg counties had the most new confirmed cases in the Upstate, at 71 and 70 respectively. Greenwood County, however, saw the most new confirmed deaths in both the Upstate and across the state, with seven elderly patients.
The agency says the percent positive of 6,087 tests reported across the state on Friday was at 20.5%.
DHEC is still urging residents to get tested for COVID-19. Click here to find a testing clinic or mobile event near you. You can also visit this dashboard for a county-level breakdown of virus cases in South Carolina.
