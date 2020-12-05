COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,715 new confirmed cases and 19 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 213,795 and confirmed deaths to 4,194.
10 counties reported 100 new cases or higher. For more details on the newest cases: click here.
For details on the new confirmed deaths: click here.
DHEC said as of Saturday, a total of 2,839,840 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.
Click here for a testing location near you.
