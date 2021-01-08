COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases with nearly 5,000 cases reported on Friday.
DHEC also reported 28 new confirmed deaths from the virus on Friday with a percent positive rate of 31.8.
DHEC's interim director of public health Dr. Brannon Traxler addressed the high case numbers in a virtual press conference and expressed her concern.
"People are continuing to die from COVID-19 every day."
In the press conference, Traxler also discussed the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out within the state.
According to DHEC, around 145,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been received throughout the state and of those, 62,000 first doses have been administered. As of today, South Carolina has received 400,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, according to Dr. Traxler.
CVS and Walgreen's are holding vaccine clinics at long term health care facilities throughout South Carolina and DHEC says that all 750 of the state's long term health care facilities are currently in the process of receiving the vaccine. According to DHEC, over 5,500 long term health care facility residents have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Friday morning.
Dr. Traxler also spoke on the timeline of when visitation restrictions could be loosened for long term care facilities saying that first DHEC will need to make sure that those facilities have a decrease in COVID-19 cases and in uptick in vaccine administrations. She also added that facilities need to be aware of the communities that visitors are coming from and those communities' level of COVID-19 transmission.
Dr. Traxler says that DHEC is currently reviewing the idea for drive-through vaccine clinics for later phases in the vaccine roll out.
According to DHEC, local pharmacies and doctors' offices should start receiving the vaccine on Monday, January 11.
