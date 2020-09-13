COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday they have a new information system that the agency says will help them and immunization providers in the state ensure access to vaccines ahead of the flu season.
The new system is called the Statewide Immunization Online Network, abbreviated to SIMON. DHEC says this replaces the state's previous immunization reporting system and gives a streamlined process for immunization providers to order and manage vaccine inventory for those participating in federal and state vaccine programs, among other benefits. The new system will also give the agency the ability to analyze and respond to immunization coverage rates across the state.
“South Carolina’s transition to SIMON is a monumental upgrade for our state’s immunizations program and the timing of this transition couldn’t be better,” said interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “With COVID-19’s continued prevalence across our state, one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases like mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough. SIMON provides immunization providers access to an individual’s comprehensive immunization record.”
DHEC reports that like the rest of the country, South Carolina has seen a reduction in orders of routine pediatric vaccine's and administered doses amidst the pandemic over the last few months. The agency promises that SIMON can be used to help providers ensure more children and adults get their vaccinations. Some of the features include:
- Patient reminders
- A patient portal for clients to get their immunization record
- Real-time vaccine inventory management for providers
- Accurate vaccine forecasting for providers
- Abundant reporting options like geographic and statewide coverage rate assessments
- Mass vaccination module to allow for quick data entry of administered immunizations
“We are very excited to introduce SIMON to DHEC and the South Carolina immunization provider community,” said Stephen White, the agency's director of immunizations. “SIMON will place South Carolina in a much better position of utilizing an immunization information system, to aid in our state's future decisions with targeting areas of low immunization coverage rates across the state.”
The agency says support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center of Immunizations and Respiratory diseases, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina Foundation, and Envision Technology Partners have been critical in the development of SIMON.
Learn more about SIMON here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.