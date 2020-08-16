COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that new COVID-19 cases had slowed down Sunday, but the total case count still hovers at just over 100,000 confirmed cases in the state.
The agency said Sunday they were able to confirm 537 new cases of the virus, along with nine additional confirmed deaths. There were no new probable deaths Sunday, but still 16 probable COVID-19 cases reported.
As the numbers stand now, South Carolina has 105,466 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,031 probable cases in the state. Confirmed deaths are at 2,165 and probable deaths at 104.
Charleston and Richland counties both saw 41 new cases of the virus, leading the way across the state. Greenville County saw 14 new cases, but Spartanburg County saw the highest new case count in the Upstate as of yesterday with 29 new cases. None of the deaths DHEC reported Sunday happened in the Upstate.
The agency notes as of Saturday, 929,805 tests have been conducted in South Carolina. Yesterday alone saw 4,886 tests, not including antibody tests, with an 11% percent positive rate.
To find a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic near you, click here. To find a permanent testing site, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.