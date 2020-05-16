COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says no new deaths tied to COVID-19 have been reported Saturday, but the case count continues to climb toward the 9,000 mark.
In the Upstate alone, 52 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Greenville County has the most new cases reported by DHEC:
- 38 new cases in Greenville County
- 8 new cases in Spartanburg County
- 4 new cases in Anderson County
- 2 new cases in Pickens County
Across the state, 8,661 cases have been confirmed, while the death toll is still at 380.
DHEC says more testing means more lab-confirmed cases will be reported. Friday alone, 10,715 tests were performed, with 2.6% coming back positive. DHEC says when the percent positive is low, it may indicate more widespread testing is being performed, and the percentage may more actively reflect how much disease is present in the community.
DHEC notes across the state, there are 3,567 inpatient hospital beds available, with 6,799 in use. That means more than 65% of hospital beds statewide are being used for any medical need. Of the 6,799 beds in use, 434 are occupied by patients who are positive for COVID-19 or under investigation for the virus.
As of May 15, DHEC's lab has conducted just under 25,000 tests, with just over 3,000 positive tests. A total of 120,331 tests have been conducted by both DHEC and private labs in the state.
DHEC did not indicate how many individuals have recovered from the virus in their news release Saturday.
DHEC has also started a list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities impacted by the virus in the last 30 days. Click here to view it, updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.
Click here to find more information about mobile testing clinics in South Carolina.
