COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that two more people in the state had passed away due to coronavirus complications.
There are now five reported deaths in South Carolina.
Officials say one person was an elderly person from Clarendon County who had underlying health conditions. The second was also an elderly person, but from Kershaw County who suffered from other health issues.
“On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together," said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.
On March 23 at 4:30 p.m., DHEC announced an additional 103 confirmed cases in the state - bringing the total up to 298.
The new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 7 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 case
- Charleston County: 17 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 10 cases
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 12 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Richland County: 14 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 1 case
- York County: 3 cases
“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”
Stay up to date with all cases here.
